Facebook Now Banning Anyone Who Says Virus Wasn’t Created In Wuhan Lab

May 27, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

MENLO PARK, CA—Facebook has updated its community standards today, declaring that anyone who says the COVID-19 virus wasn't developed in the lab in Wuhan will be banned for sharing fake news.

