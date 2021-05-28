The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘At Least Our Military Was Inclusive,’ Says Conquered American Working In Chinese Prison Camp In Year 2025

May 28, 2021   |   by The Babylon Bee

SAN DIEGO, CHINA—Conquered Americans laboring away among other undesirables in a Chinese prison camp remember fondly how the American military, when it was still around, was a fully inclusive institution.

