Biden Creates OnlyFans Account To Share Exclusive Ice Cream Eating Pics With Journalists

May 28, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced today that President Biden has created an account on OnlyFans* to share sensual photos and videos of himself eating ice cream with his admirers in the mainstream media.

