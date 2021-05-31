The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Episode 1392 Scott Adams: Study Says Young Liberal Women Have Mental Problems, Translating CNN, and Experts Get Stuff Wrong

May 31, 2021   |   by Scott Adams

Content:

  • Translating CNN speak
  • Michael Shellenberger takes on fentanyl, addiction, homelessness
  • Political extremes and mental problems
  • Young white liberal women and mental problems
  • President Trump taught us NOT to trust experts and the media

