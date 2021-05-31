Episode 1392 Scott Adams: Study Says Young Liberal Women Have Mental Problems, Translating CNN, and Experts Get Stuff Wrong
May 31, 2021 | by Scott Adams
Content:
- Translating CNN speak
- Michael Shellenberger takes on fentanyl, addiction, homelessness
- Political extremes and mental problems
- Young white liberal women and mental problems
- President Trump taught us NOT to trust experts and the media
