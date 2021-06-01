Democrat Pilot And Republican Co-Pilot Argue Over How Fast They Should Fly Plane Into Ground

June 1, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

U.S.—According to alerts from the FAA, the flight crew of a Boeing 747 flying somewhere over the United States is locked in a dispute over how fast they should crash their plane into the ground.

