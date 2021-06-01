The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Democrat Pilot And Republican Co-Pilot Argue Over How Fast They Should Fly Plane Into Ground

June 1, 2021   |   by The Babylon Bee

U.S.—According to alerts from the FAA, the flight crew of a Boeing 747 flying somewhere over the United States is locked in a dispute over how fast they should crash their plane into the ground.

The post Democrat Pilot And Republican Co-Pilot Argue Over How Fast They Should Fly Plane Into Ground appeared first on The Babylon Bee.

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x