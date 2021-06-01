DeSantis Decides To Allow Biological Men To Compete In Women’s Sports As Long As They Wear High Heels

June 1, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

TALLAHASSEE, FL—After receiving some pushback from trans activists on his bill to ban biologically male athletes from women's sports, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has relented and decided to allow males to compete with women, as long as they also wear women's high heels when doing so.

