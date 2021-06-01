Episode 1393 Scott Adams: The Public Revolt Against Mask Mandates Starts Now, Biden’s China Policy, Mike Flynn Controversy

June 1, 2021 | by Scott Adams

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Valid medical usage of psychedelics

OSHA mask mandate conflicts with CDC

Race relations under Biden

Michael Flynn raises some eyebrows

Biden’s racist reparations plan

Biden’s conflict of interest problem, China

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1393 Scott Adams: The Public Revolt Against Mask Mandates Starts Now, Biden’s China Policy, Mike Flynn Controversy appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.