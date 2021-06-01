The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Episode 1393 Scott Adams: The Public Revolt Against Mask Mandates Starts Now, Biden’s China Policy, Mike Flynn Controversy

June 1, 2021   |   by Scott Adams

Content:

  • Valid medical usage of psychedelics
  • OSHA mask mandate conflicts with CDC
  • Race relations under Biden
  • Michael Flynn raises some eyebrows
  • Biden’s racist reparations plan
  • Biden’s conflict of interest problem, China

