Episode 1393 Scott Adams: The Public Revolt Against Mask Mandates Starts Now, Biden’s China Policy, Mike Flynn Controversy
June 1, 2021 | by Scott Adams
- Valid medical usage of psychedelics
- OSHA mask mandate conflicts with CDC
- Race relations under Biden
- Michael Flynn raises some eyebrows
- Biden’s racist reparations plan
- Biden’s conflict of interest problem, China
