Nation Rocked By 40 Million Acts Of Total Bullshit In Most Infuriating Day On Record

June 1, 2021 | by The Onion

WASHINGTON—According to federal officials currently monitoring the situation, the nation was rocked Tuesday by at least 40 million acts of total bullshit in what has now been confirmed as the most aggravating 24-hour span of time in U.S. history. “Today, Americans have experienced an unprecedented amount of incredibly…

Read more...