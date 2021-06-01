‘Why Are We So Unpopular?’ Says BLM Protester While Chucking Brick At Pedestrian

June 1, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

Philadelphia, PA—As national support for Black Lives Matter continues to dwindle, many members are struggling to comprehend the reasons behind the organization’s decline in popularity. Jamal Jenkins, 23, has been with Black Lives Matter for five years and says he’s seen a notable drop in support over the last few months.

