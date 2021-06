Bars On Migrant Kids’ Cages To Be Painted Rainbow Colors For Pride Month

June 2, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

SAN DIEGO, CA—So powerful! Biden-appointed Border Czar Kamala Harris is addressing the worsening border crisis this month by painting the metal bars of migrant cages the colors of the Pride Rainbow.

