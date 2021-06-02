Nickelodeon Announces New Show That Teaches Communism To Kids, ‘Red’s Clues’

June 2, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

BURBANK, CA—After a special sing-along with a drag queen in Blue's Clues and You, which is a real thing that happened and not satire, Nickelodeon announced today an exciting new show that will teach communism to toddlers, Red's Clues.

