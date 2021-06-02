The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Nickelodeon Announces New Show That Teaches Communism To Kids, ‘Red’s Clues’

June 2, 2021   |   by The Babylon Bee

BURBANK, CA—After a special sing-along with a drag queen in Blue's Clues and You, which is a real thing that happened and not satire, Nickelodeon announced today an exciting new show that will teach communism to toddlers, Red's Clues

The post Nickelodeon Announces New Show That Teaches Communism To Kids, 'Red's Clues' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x