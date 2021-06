Trump Forced To Shut Down Blog After Publishing Hulk Hogan Sex Tape

June 3, 2021 | by The Onion

PALM BEACH, FL—In the wake of numerous legal threats from the professional wrestling legend, sources confirmed Thursday that former President Trump was forced to shut down From The Desk Of Donald J. Trump—a blog he launched only last month—after publishing a sex tape of Hulk Hogan. “On the advice of counsel, we have…

Read more...