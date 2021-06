Kyrsten Sinema Defends Senate Filibuster As Necessary For Her To Stay Politically Relevant

June 4, 2021 | by The Onion

WASHINGTON—Arguing the procedure was an invaluable legislative tradition that she would be hard pressed to do away with, Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) defended the Senate filibuster Friday as necessary for her to stay politically relevant. “For years, the Senate filibuster has been a critical tool that senators like…

Read more...