LeBron: ‘Me And My Team Have Decided To Boycott The Playoffs In The Name Of Social Justice’

June 4, 2021   |   by The Babylon Bee

LOS ANGELES, CA—After yesterday's game against the Phoenix Suns, LeBron James suddenly came out and announced he and the Lakers are both boycotting the playoffs in the name of social justice.

