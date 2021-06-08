An Analysis of Herodotus in "The Persian Wars": 8. The Battle of Plataia

June 8, 2021 | by The Circle of Ancient Iranian Studies

Mardonios had urged the King not to abandon the enterprise even after the debacle at Salamis. According to Mardonios there was a way to invade the Peloponnese even without a ferry and he argued with the King that he could proceed to that invasion the following year if he had 300,000 men, that is, half of the army that had come to Greece in 380 B.C.Mardonios marched with the King's army up to Thessaly and there he went into winter quarters. The following spring he was joined by 40,000 men under Artabazos who had followed the King in his withdrawal...



Read More...