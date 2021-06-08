Microsoft Raises Alarm for New Windows Zero-Day Attacks

June 8, 2021 | by securityweek.com

Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday will take on extra urgency this month with the news that at least six previously undocumented vulnerabilities are being actively exploited in the wild. Details on the active attacks are scarce but clues from some of Microsoft’s newest bulletins suggest these were part of extremely targeted APT malware campaigns. Kaspersky zero-day hunter Boris Larin, who was credited with reporting two of the in-the-wild discoveries -- CVE-2021-31955 and CVE-2021-31956 -- says the attacks were part of a sophisticated cross-browser exploit chain that also hit flaws in Google’s flagship Chrome browser. “These attacks exploited a chain of Google Chrome...



