Trump backs Nigeria banning Twitter, calls for other countries to follow

June 8, 2021 | by thehill.com

Former President Trump on Tuesday applauded Nigeria’s Twitter ban and called on other countries to follow suit. Trump praised the West African country for banning use of the social media platform after the Twitter suspended the account of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari for comparing gunmen attacking national electoral commission offices to the Nigeria Civil War. The company deleted the tweet, saying it violated their abusive behavior policy. “Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President. More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech—all voices should be heard,”...



Read More...