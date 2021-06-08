WHITES NEED NOT APPLY: NY Accounting Program Bans White People.

June 8, 2021 | by national pulse

A summer accounting program sponsored by a number of major New York universities and designed for high school students does not permit white students to apply. The program, “Career Opportunities in the Accounting Profession,” is sponsored by the Moynihan Scholarship Fund and the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants, as well as nine leading New York universities, including five public universities. The course intends to introduce to the accounting profession 250 “promising underrepresented high school students.” According to Campus Reform: “In addition to virtual sessions about forensic accounting, interviewing skills, public speaking, networking, and an ‘accounting profession overview’...



