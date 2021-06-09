Clerics Clash on Homosexuality

June 9, 2021 | by Church Militant

Chicago Franciscan condemns African bishopsCHICAGO (ChurchMilitant.com) - A Franciscan professor in Chicago is denouncing African prelates for upholding the Church's teaching on homosexuality. The Duns Scotus Chair of Spirituality at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, Fr. Daniel Horan, exploded in an opinion piece Wednesday — setting his sights on the Ghanaian Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC) and calling them "homophobic." "The Ghanaian bishops have unequivocally participated in and promoted the dehumanization of LGBTQ persons, which has resulted in increased discrimination and violence," charged the friar. Horan is specifically attacking a January letter from the GCBC — demanding the shutdown of...



Read More...