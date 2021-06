Does Hannity read FR?

June 9, 2021 | by Twitter

@seanhannity BIDEN’S BIG TRIP: Biden’s first presidential trip abroad is off to a bad start! Jill announced on Twitter that she’s “prepping for the G-7.” Is she worried that Joe isn’t up to the challenge? Sen. @TedCruz weighs in TONIGHT on “Hannity.”



Read More...