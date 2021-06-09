FReeper Canteen ~ Remembering Our Troops! ~ 10 June 2021

June 9, 2021 | by Serving The Best Troops and Veterans In The World !!

~ The FReeper Canteen Presents ~ ~ Remembering Our Troops!! ~ Gruff! Leave This To The Experts! U.S. Army Spc. Jamal Grier, 701st Military Police Battalion, Delta Company, military working dog handler, and his dog BBrian participate in the 37th Training Wing showcase military working dog demonstration, May 14, 2021, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas A. Coney) Canteen Mission StatementShowing support and boosting the morale ofour military and our allies' militaryand family members of the above.Honoring those who have served before. Don’t Drop It! SAN DIEGO (June 8, 2021) – Tilly, an aircraft...



Read More...