GOP Rep. Byron Donalds says he’s been shut out of the Congressional Black Caucus

June 9, 2021 | by Fox News

Rep. Byron Donalds, one of only two Black Republicans in the House, says that he has been snubbed by the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC). Donalds' communications director Harrison Fields told Fox News that the Florida Republican has engaged with multiple members of the CBC, an influential and officially nonpartisan group, to tell them he’s interested in joining but still hasn’t gotten an invite. Other freshman lawmakers were inducted into the group six months ago. "Since starting in Congress, our office and the Congressman have engaged with several CBC members expressing his interest in joining, but all we've got is the...



Read More...