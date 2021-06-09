Is There a 'McCarrick Effect' for Diocesan Appeals? A Look at Trends in Diocesan Giving

June 9, 2021 | by The Pillar

Diocesan-wide fundraising appeals have declined in recent years, a study conducted by The Pillar concludes. But the decline is not consistent across dioceses, and some local Churches have seen appeals grow in recent years, even with the Church in the U.S. battered over the last three years both by news that one of its most prominent cardinals was a sexual abuser and by increasing division over doctrinal and political issues. A special report from The Pillar looks at trends in diocesan annual appeals, and asks what they might signify for the Church’s ongoing fiscal health. After the the 2018 scandals...



Read More...