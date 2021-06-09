The Brescello Hoard – the largest and most valuable hoard of Roman coins ever found

June 9, 2021

Brescello, the ancient municipium of Brixellum, is a small town in northern Italy near Modena. Originally, it was a Gallic settlement on banks of the Po River that was romanized after the area was annexed by the Roman republic...It was in this city that in the year 1714 one of the most remarkable numismatic discoveries ever recorded took place. A peasant, while ploughing a field, accidentally found a vessel containing about 80,000 republican aurei, that is, approximately 650kg of pure gold!The treasure was composed entirely of only 32 varieties of types coined between the years 46 and 38 BC, so...



