Hunter Biden Facilitated Deal for Democratic Consultants Now Under Federal Investigation

June 10, 2021 | by freebeacon

Emails show Biden served as conduit between Burisma Holdings and Blue Star Strategies Emails from Hunter Biden's laptop show he was instrumental in setting up a consulting deal between a Ukrainian energy company and two Democratic consultants under investigation for violating foreign lobbying laws. Biden and colleagues at the private equity firm Rosemont Seneca helped Burisma Holdings hire Blue Star Strategies, a firm owned by former Clinton administration officials Sally Painter and Karen Tramontano. Biden's emails show he played a bigger role than anyone had known in arranging Blue Star's consulting work for Burisma. Neither Biden nor the Blue Star...



