AOC’s aunt says blame Puerto Rico pols, not Trump, for ‘abuela’ misery: report

June 11, 2021 | by Fox News

If the grandmother of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has suffered in Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria in 2017, then Puerto Rican politicians are to blame, not former President Trump. That’s the assessment of an aunt of the New York Democrat, who was interviewed in Puerto Rico by Britain’s Daily Mail. ...when a Daily Mail reporter visited Rivera’s home this week, a woman there who claimed to be AOC’s aunt said the congresswoman’s story wasn’t accurate. The aunt noted that the Category 5 hurricane caused extensive damage to the island – but insisted Trump wasn’t to blame for residents struggling to...



Read More...