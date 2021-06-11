Father of police victim Michael Brown joins anti-BLM leadership movement as more chapters demand to know where $90MILLION is being spent after $3m property empire of Patrisse Cullors was exposed

June 11, 2021 | by UK Daily Mail

The father of a black teen shot dead by police has joined-in demands to know what Black Lives Matter's $90 million funds have been used for after its co-founder's $3 million property portfolio was exposed. Michael Brown Sr - whose 18 year-old son Michael Brown was shot dead by a cop in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, added his name to the BLM 10 Plus movement. It is comprised of the original 10 Black Lives Matter chapters, and is seeking transparency and accountability from BLM about how its cash has been used. Co-founder Patrice Cullors resigned last month after her $3...



