NBC Opinion: Kamala Harris' Guatemala trip displayed our refusal to accept any guilt for the region's woes

June 11, 2021 | by NBC News / Comcast

Vice President Kamala Harris made her first foreign visit to Guatemala and Mexico this week to address the "root causes" of Central American migration to the United States. But, ignoring the intimate role the United States played in developing those root causes, she brusquely told desperate Guatemalans "do not come" to the U.S. and dismissed any controversy over her not visiting America's southern border by saying she hadn’t been to Europe yet either. Thus, the daughter of immigrants and the first woman of color to serve as vice president of the United States left zero doubt that she was not...



Read More...