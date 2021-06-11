Professors Scoff at Nikole Hannah-Jones Tenure Suit (1619 Project)

June 11, 2021 | by Nation & State

The woman behind the controversial 1619 Project has no business working as a tenured university professor, historians and political scientists told the Washington Free Beacon—and they scoffed at a lawsuit the journalist is reportedly preparing to litigate the University of North Carolina’s decision to deny her tenure. Nikole Hannah-Jones, the New York Times journalist who emerged from obscurity to become one of the most prominent voices in media, is gearing up to sue the University of North Carolina for racial discrimination after the school denied her tenure in May. While the move was met with outrage in many corners, a...



