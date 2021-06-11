VP Harris promises US to be ‘safe haven’ for asylum-seekers

June 11, 2021 | by San Diego Union-Tribune

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday eased back on the harsh message she sent to potential migrants during her trip earlier this week to Guatemala and Mexico, saying that she is “committed” to guaranteeing that the United States will be a “safe haven” for people seeking asylum. “Let me be very clear, I am committed to making sure we provide a safe haven for those seeking asylum, period,” Harris said in an exclusive telephone interview with EFE after returning from her first international trip as vice president. Harris was responding to criticism she has received from her own Democratic Party...



Read More...