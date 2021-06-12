16 Shot, 4 Killed Downtown Austin (Dirty 6th)

June 12, 2021 | by Citizen App

1:06:13 AM MDTOfficers advise all the bars are shut down in the vicinity.1:01:34 AM MDTCitizen users have shared video of the scene.1:00:26 AM MDTOfficers are canvassing for additional possible gunshot wound victims.12:59:01 AM MDTWitnesses report a suspect and another person fired shots at one another.12:57:17 AM MDTThere are additional gunshot wound victims at the hospital that were transported by personal vehicle, according to officers which brings the total to 16.12:55:51 AM MDTOfficers have updated the total of gunshot wound victims to 10.12:50:50 AM MDTThere may be another gunshot wound victim.12:50:01 AM MDTPolice are searching for a man wanted in the...



