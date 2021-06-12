'Allahu Akhbar!': Pro-Palestinian protesters chant as they BURN Israeli flag in march through NYC that left diners shocked and saw 'blood' thrown at BlackRock offices

June 12, 2021 | by Daily Mail

A group of pro-Palestinian protestors burned an Israeli flag outside of Rockefeller Center as they marched through the streets of midtown Manhattan while demonstrating over businesses with ties to Israel. The group carrying Palestinian flags and signs saying, 'None of us are free until all of are free,' 'Imagine justice,' and 'We will free Palestine within our lifetime.' They were also filmed chanting: 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free'.' Some critics claim that line is anti-Semitic because it appears to call for the destruction of Israel.



