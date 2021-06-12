BREAKING BONDS Where the Bond girls are now as Britt Ekland says she ruined her face with lip fillers

June 12, 2021 | by Free Republic

FROM Honey Ryder to Pussy Galore, Bond girls are as iconic as 007 himself - and Britt Ekland remains a fan favourite. Now the Swedish star is back in the news after admitting she "destroyed her looks" with lip fillers in her 50s. Britt, now 78, starred as Mary Goodnight in The Man With the Golden Gun, opposite Roger Moore and went on to a career that spanned five decades, as well as a string of high profile romances. But what happened to rest of James Bond's numerous bedfellows. Here, we look at what the stunning Bond girls did next.



Read More...