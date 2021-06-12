The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Caitlyn Jenner accuses Jimmy Kimmel of being transphobic for calling her 'Trump in a wig' and slams lack of outrage from the LGBTQ community

June 12, 2021   |   by UK Daily Mail
Caitlyn Jenner has accused Jimmy Kimmel of transphobia after the comedian called her 'Donald Trump in a wig' during Thursday's broadcast of his ABC late-night show. Jenner - who is currently running to become the next Republican governor of California - took to Twitter on Friday slamming the funnyman and noting the relative silence from the LGBTQ community in the wake of the remark. 'Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig. He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community?' Jenner wrote.


