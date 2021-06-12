Chaos in Manhattan: Mob run riot again in Washington Square Park and party promoter behind out-of-control raves tells fed-up residents to LEAVE if they don't like them

June 12, 2021 | by UK Daily Mail

New York's iconic Washington Square Park has been hit by a fresh wave of crime that saw two people stabbed, an elderly cook attacked, and a man beaten and mugged. The Manhattan park saw two men, one aged 24, stabbed in the early hours of Saturday during a 10-person brawl, according to the New York Post. Around 50 people were dancing in the park - which is surrounded by upmarket homes - at 2:15am when an argument erupted, and spiraled into a stabbing.



Read More...