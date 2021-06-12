Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Epically Trolls Kamala AGAIN in the Most Perfect Way Possible

June 12, 2021 | by The Liberty Daily

First-term Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who earlier this week trolled Kamala Harris at the border with a cardboard cutout of former Democrat San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown’s lover, is not taking her foot off of the gas. On Friday, Boebert, who owns Shooters Grill in Colorado and gained prominence for her Second Amendment Rights activism, sent a tweet mocking “cackling Kamala” Harris for her recent statement in which she told illegal aliens, “Do not come.” SNIP In case you missed Lauren Boebert’s cardboard cutout stunt at the border, it’s a very effective one as Kamala Harris — the so-called “border czar”...



