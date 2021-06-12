Doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 after vaccine warns breakthrough cases are possible

June 12, 2021 | by Fox11

BREA, Calif. - A California doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 months after receiving the vaccine shares a warning about breakthrough cases with the public. It had been about six months since Dr. Eugene Choi got the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. But right now, the Los Angeles-based radiologist is in quarantine fighting off the virus he thought he wouldn't get. "Even when I think about it today, it's crazy," Choi said. "I can't believe I have COVID." His wife also tested positive for the virus, also happening months after she was fully vaccinated. The positive test result left...



Read More...