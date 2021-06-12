Family of vaccinated Mainer who died with COVID starts fundraiser to save home

June 12, 2021 | by WGME

PORTLAND (WGME) – The family of Arthur Mitchell, one of the eight Mainers who died with COVID despite being vaccinated, is asking for help to save his home. Mitchell's granddaughter, Sarina Grant, says since his death, she has learned her grandparents took out a reverse mortgage on their home. He had built the house for them more than three decades ago. Grant says after learning of Mitchell’s death, the loan company says the family has two options: pay back the $218,000 loan in full or sell the house.



Read More...