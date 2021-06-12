FL: 1 Career Criminal Shot Dead When He Attempted to Rob 2 Legally Armed Men

June 12, 2021 | by AmmoLand

Image Mug Shot of Otis Brown, from Lee County Sheriff’s Office, cropped and scaled by Dean Weingarten U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- On May 31st, 2021, at about 6 p.m. at 3101 N. Miami Avenue, it has been reported that Otis Brown, a career criminal, attempted to commit an armed robbery of two men as they were walking their dog outside of the Midtown Mall.The temperature at 6 p.m. was 82 degrees with an ENE breeze of 13 mph with humidity of 72%. Sunset would not be until 8:07. Looking at the images from Google maps, there is graffiti in the neighborhood.One of...



