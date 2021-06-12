Hillary Clinton’s Longtime Pal and Aide, Huma Abedin, to Release Memoir

June 12, 2021 | by Daily Beast

Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s close aide and the estranged wife of former Rep. Anthony Weiner, will release a memoir this November, the Associated Press reports. Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds will tell Abedin’s story of her upbringing as an American Muslim and her close friendship and work with Clinton. “Writing this book gave me the opportunity to reflect on my own life—from the nurturing family I was privileged to be born into, to working for one of the most compelling leaders of our time,” said Abedin. In a statement, the publisher said the book will include a “candid and...



Read More...