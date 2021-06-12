In photos: Harris shows up at Pride parade in downtown D.C.

June 12, 2021 | by Axios via Yahoo

Vice President Kamala Harris dropped in at the Capitol Pride Walk And Rally in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. The state of play: Harris and second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, joined the crowd, who welcomed them with cheers, according to press reports. The visit had not been on the vice president's public schedule. The big picture: Pride celebrations are taking place across the country this weekend, a year after many similar events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What they're saying: “We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around...



