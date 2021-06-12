Indian Bar Association sues WHO scientist over Ivermectin

June 12, 2021 | by The Desert News

The Indian Bar Association (IBA) sued WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan on May 25, accusing her in a 71-point brief of causing the deaths of Indian citizens by misleading them about Ivermectin. Point 56 states, “That your misleading tweet on May 10, 2021, against the use of Ivermectin had the effect of the State of Tamil Nadu withdrawing Ivermectin from the protocol on May 11, 2021, just a day after the Tamil Nadu government had indicated the same for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.” Advocate Dipali Ojha, lead attorney for the Indian Bar Association, threatened criminal prosecution against Dr....



Read More...