Military Base Removes Banner Promoting Vacation Bible School

June 12, 2021 | by toddstarnes.com

Vacation Bible School has been a beloved summer pastime for children across America for generations. Boys and girls look forward to a week of Bible stories, interactive songs, arts and crafts and of course, Hydrox cookies and fruit punch. What’s not to love about VBS? Honestly, the only people who could be remotely offended by Vacation Bible School would be a bunch of godless, heathen atheists. And that brings me to an incident that occurred at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. Military leaders ordered soldiers to remove a banner promoting Vacation Bible School at the base’s Frontier Chapel. The banner, which...



Read More...