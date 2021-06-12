Perfect Storm: (Ship) Congestion Plagues South China And US West Coast Ports

June 12, 2021 | by Nation & State

Peak shipping season is ahead — and the parking lot of container ships moored off the US West Coast continues to worsen, with the epicenter of congestion based around Los Angeles/Long Beach ports. On the other side of the Pacific, in southern China, a surge in COVID-19 has caused some of the biggest port congestion in more than one year. So now port congestion is seen on both sides of the Pacific as it’s hardly a secret that the recent collapse of trans-pacific supply chains will remain strained through the summer and one reason why prices for goods are soaring...



Read More...