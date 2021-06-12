Pray For the Peace of Jerusalem(6/12/21)[Prayer]

June 12, 2021 | by The Holy Scriptures

Pray For the Peace of Jerusalem Psalm 92 Psalm 92[a] A psalm. A song. For the Sabbath day. 1 It is good to praise the Lord and make music to your name, O Most High, 2 proclaiming your love in the morning and your faithfulness at night, 3 to the music of the ten-stringed lyre and the melody of the harp. 4 For you make me glad by your deeds, Lord; I sing for joy at what your hands have done. 5 How great are your works, Lord, how profound your thoughts! 6 Senseless people do not know, fools do...



