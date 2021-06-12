Putin and Biden to Hold Separate Pressers After Their Meeting in Geneva

June 12, 2021 | by Sputnik

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin is aware of US President Joe Biden's plans to hold a solo press conference in Geneva after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik, adding that the Russian president would also talk to the media unaccompanied by his American counterpart."This is most likely the American president's general practice. As we know, the US president also held a separate press conference in England. They did not hold a joint press conference with [UK Prime Minister] Boris Johnson. We also learned that Mr Biden is planning to hold a separate press...



