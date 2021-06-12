Putin says relations with the United States are at lowest level in recent years

June 12, 2021 | by 112.international

Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with NBC News ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden next week, said U.S.-Russia relations are at their lowest point in years. This is reported by Reuters. Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on Wednesday. The White House has said Biden will bring up ransomware attacks emanating from Russia, Moscow's aggression against Ukraine, the jailing of dissidents and other issues that have irritated the relationship. "We have a bilateral relationship that has deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years," Putin said in an interview broadcast on Friday. Putin praised...



