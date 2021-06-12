Taliban celebrates as they take possession of precision U.S. weapons, armored fighting vehicles Biden's military disaster

June 12, 2021 | by wnd.com

Leo Tolstoy wrote that "war is always pernicious even when successful." The United States' ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan demonstrates the truth of this claim. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid announced on Twitter that Taliban fighters overran government security forces with ease this week in the Maidan Wardak Province, just west of Kabul. His posts included several pictures of booty from the conquest, which included American-made machine guns, rifles, carbines and armored vehicles. "The enemy fled on seeing the casualties, and a large number of tanks, heavy and light weapons and ammunition fell into the hands of the Mujahideen," he tweeted. News...



