THE GREAT INSURRECTION: A Conflict with the Rebel Forces at Great Bethel; Thirty of the Federal Troops Killed and One Hundred Wounded; Editorial: The Disaster in Virginia (6/12/1861)

June 12, 2021 | by New York Times archives – Times Machine

FORTRESS MONROE, Va., Monday, June 10. Last night about 2 o'clock quite a large force left camp, under command of Brig.-Gen. PIERCE, with the design of breaking up marauding expeditions on the part of the enemy, for the purpose of running off the negroes and white men to work on their batteries. The forces were transported safely over Hampton Creek in barges manned by the Naval Brigade, under supervision of Lieut. CROSBY, of the frigate Cumberland. The force had proceeded about three miles beyond the creek when they were fired upon by the New-York Seventh Regiment, who had marched down...



