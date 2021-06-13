Hospital employees must get COVID vaccine or find a new job, judge rules as he slams contention that vaccines are 'experimental and dangerous'

June 13, 2021 | by Daily Mail

A U.S. federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by 117 workers at a Texas hospital over its requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19 U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes upheld Houston Methodist Hospital's policy mandating the employees be vaccinated Jennifer Bridges, a nurse and the lead plaintiff in the case, had argued that if she was fired for refusing a vaccine, it should be considered wrongful termination She said the vaccines are experimental, dangerous and likened it to Nazis' forced medical experimentation on concentration camp captives during the Holocaust The judge said such proclamations were 'false and otherwise irrelevant'...



